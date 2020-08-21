Spectacular new step-bridge ‘floats’ over Norwegian waterfall

( CNN)– Rushing water waterfalls listed below a raised footbridge that appears like it’s drifting on air, with breathtaking views of hazy mountains and a plunging, deep valley below.

This is the remarkable Vøringsfossen waterfall bridge, a recently opened traveler destination offering amazing views of the spectacular landscape near Eifjord in Hardanger, western Norway.

The task, created by designer Carl-Viggo Hølmebakk , has actually been over a years in the making. Now it’s lastly prepared for brave visitors going to pass through the 99 actions linking the 2 sides of the sensational Måbødalen valley, in exchange for an unequaled view of the toppling waters of Vøringsfossen.

The bridge is simply one part of a series of new advancements around the waterfall intending to make the popular area a lot more appealing to visitors. The whole task, which likewise consists of new perspective platforms and walkways, will cost over $4,400,000 and is because of be finished by 2022.

“The bridge is, of course, the heart of the project, that connects two sides of the river and the waterfall together,” Hølmebakk informs CNN Travel.

Hølmebakk and his group desired the style to flawlessly fuse the natural and the male made– they carefully studied the regional landscape, scanning the surface with digital devices, guaranteeing they didn’t harm the environment.

Some, the designer confesses, might see the principle as questionable. And those with a worry of heights might wish to avoid.

But for numerous the bridge will …