Specialist: Reports alleging Turkish jets approached Armenian border aimed at stirring panic – Panorama

The Avia.pro website, which reported on Sunday that Turkish F-16 fighter jets allegedly approached the Armenian border, does not inspire confidence, a specialist for propaganda issues of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Razm.info website coordinator Karen Vrtanesyan told Panorama.am on Monday, August 3.

Earlier on Monday Armenia’s Defense Ministry dismissed the reports that the Turkish jets had approached Yerevan at an airstrike distance during joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises.

Vrtanesyan’s observations show that in the past 20 days since the Tavush clashes the website has disseminated unreliable and manipulative information.

“This is not the first case; those who are following the topic know this website well. They spread news based on half-truths, presenting what did not happen as established facts,” the expert explained.

Vrtanesyan finds it difficult to say what the purpose of such repots is, adding either they want to collect views through sensational news or are acting upon someone’s propaganda order in an effort to stir panic among the people.

“It seems more like they are trying to stir panic by someone’s order. At the moment, it is a little bit incomprehensible, but that website is not a reliable and trustworthy source, we should stop sharing those reports by referring…