On March 7 the special sitting of the RA NA Council was held, which was chaired by the NA Deputy Speaker, Acting NA Speaker Hakob Arshakyan.

The Council discussed and approved “Dedicated to the assumption of the post of the President of the Republic in 2022. The issue of convening a special session on March 13 at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex and defining the procedure for holding the session.

The special sitting will be convened at 12:00.