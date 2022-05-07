The CC in the “Serious Insult Case” stated that any person holding a public office or a public service position must be accountable and transparent to the public within the limits of the regulations provided by law, and must be ready for public control due to his / her activities. the latter are the demands of pluralism and open-mindedness, without which there can be no democratic state.

The Constitutional Court published on its official website, based on the application of the former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, the 40-page decision on Article 137.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia on determining the issue of compliance with the Constitution. As we have informed, the session of the Constitutional Court was held in a written procedure, which did not allow the interested parties, in particular, the media to be present at the session, to hear the parties and their objections. The CC did not even inform about the date of publication, and when we found out from our sources, we also learned that there were special opinions of the judges. We thought that the decision would be published as well. On May 2, the Constitutional Court announced the decision without judges H. Tovmasyan, A. Khachatryan, A. Petrosyan’s Special Opinions.

Former ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s question was as follows. “How will the legal protection from the act enshrined in Article 137.1 of the RA Criminal Code and the protection of civil law in accordance with the RA Civil Code be combined in legal practice?” According to the decision of the Constitutional Court. “Criminal liability is by nature a form of punitive liability, as opposed to civil liability, which has a remedial mission.” According to the applicant ombudsman, “According to Article 137.1 3 2 of the Code, the article considers public activity to be conduct by a person in connection with journalistic, publicist activity, performance of official duties, public service or public office, public or political activity. : “Such wording raises fundamental questions, as it is not clear what is considered a publicist activity or what is considered a political activity.” It should be noted that in this case the CC had received data from the Judicial Department, according to which, in the courts of general jurisdiction of the first instance, according to the features of Article 137.1 of the Code, on 04.04.2022. As of today, there are 45 criminal cases, 14 of which are only part 1 of Article 137.1 of the Code, 25 – only part 2 of the same article, and 4 – only part 3 of the same article. Only 1 criminal case under Articles 137.1, Parts 1, 2 and 3 of the Code at the same time, and 1 criminal case under Articles 137.1, Parts 2 and 3 of the Code at the same time. Besides, there are no criminal cases under Article 137.1, Part 2, Clause 1 of the RA Court of First Instance. It should also be noted that there are 17 criminal cases under Article 1, Part 2, Clauses 1 and 2 of the Code at the same time, and only 10 criminal cases under Clause 2 of the same part. In 6 of the above-mentioned 45 criminal cases, a judicial act (verdict) resolving the case was made. By the decision of the Constitutional Court, we are informed that during the examination of this case, the Constitutional Court also sent letters on legal practice to the Police of the Republic of Armenia, the Investigative Committee. According to the decision of the Constitutional Court. “A comparative study of the investigation, the preliminary investigation data and the final court acts shows that there is an interesting interpretative process in the classification of publicly dangerous acts actually committed as a general distinction between insult and grievance, and extremely indecent manner.” No. ED / 0127/01/22, No. ED / 1609/01/21, No. SD / 0012/01/22, No. SD / 0019/01/22, No. SD / 0024/01/22, No. LD / 0182 / The study of the verdicts in the 01/21 criminal cases shows that the courts of first instance have already qualified only the swearing and spitting of a specific person (persons) as severe insults. ”

The Constitutional Court stated: “The objective basis of criminalization, that is, the assessment of the need for criminal protection of certain constitutional values, may be variable. … The Constitutional Court draws attention to the fact that freedom of expression in a democratic society does not protect obscene, obscene language aimed at degrading the dignity of a person, as well as behavior that is manifestly indecent towards society, contrary to accepted moral norms, and other human dignity. the forms. ” According to the CC, “Article 1087.1 of the RA Civil Code provides for civil liability for insult and defamation, and Article 137.1 of the RA Criminal Code provides for criminal liability for grievous bodily harm, which can be done through swearing or insulting dignity in another extremely indecent manner, manifested as through speech (image, sound, and other public expression) as well as through other behaviors. In other words, the types of liability also differ in terms of the legal consequences. ” The Constitutional Court discussed the legality of providing special protection to journalists. The court stated. Article 1087.1 of the RA Civil Code differs from the goal pursued by Article 137.1 of the RA Criminal Code. any possible violation of rights, and in case of violation to protect them within the framework of public relations.

Ruzan MINASYAN

H. Գ. Let me remind you that in 2003 The RA Criminal Code, adopted on April 18, 2006, defined insult as a crime (Article 136). The act of insult as an element of the objective side of the crime was defined as an act of “indecently degrading the honor and dignity of another.” According to HO-98-N law, insult was decriminalized as a crime and in 2010 Article 136 of the RA Criminal Code ceased to apply on May 18, 2006. The RA Criminal Code was adopted by the National Assembly in 2003. It entered into force on August 18, 2003. This article was supplemented in the Code by the National Assembly in 2021. By the law HO-323-N adopted on July 30, 2021, which was signed by the President of the Republic in 2021. on August 20 and entered into force on August 30 of the same year. The crime envisaged by Part 1 of Article 137.1 of that Law was included in the framework of “Criminal cases initiated on the basis of the victim’s complaint” envisaged by Article 183 of the RA Criminal Procedure Code.

“Aravot” daily

06.05.2022: