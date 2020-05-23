Special Investigation Service will not launch criminal investigation into parliament brawl – Panorama

Armenia’s Special Investigation Service (SIS) has refused to open a criminal investigation into the brawl which erupted within the nation’s National Assembly on May 8.

As lawmaker from opposition “Bright Armenia” fraction Ani Samsonyan wrote on her Facebook, the choice was made attributable to lack of grounds for initiation of criminal case.

“We can only conclude that is is permitted to punch an opposition lawmaker during a speech at the National Assembly. There is no need to speak of other details as the incident was live-streamed. On the other hand, those resorting to violence against a lawmaker from the ruling party may feel the full weight of the Criminal Code and the decisiveness of the judicial system to call the perpetrator to responsibility,” Samsonyan wrote.

To remind, the brawl broke out within the parliament whereas opposition Bright Armenia faction head Edmon Marukyan was addressing lawmakers and cupboard members. After a dispute with the latter, My Step faction MP Sasun Mikayelyan approached Marukyan as he was leaving the parliament flooring and hit him, adopted by a combat.

Dozens of legislators, in addition to deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan tried to tug the MPs aside, which turned into a giant conflict. The lawmakers additionally traded insults and swear phrases.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later introduced it had examined the footage of the incident and despatched the supplies to SIS.