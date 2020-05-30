Special flight to Yerevan evacuated 23 Armenians stranded in India – Panorama

A Delhi-Yerevan particular flight operated on industrial bases by the assist of India’s authorities repatriated on Friday 23 Armenian residents stranded in India. The flight was organized by the cooperation of the RA overseas ministry, Armenia’s Embassy to India and India’s Embassy to Armenia.

Meanwhile, 130 Indian college students in Armenia had been transported again to Delhi by way of the identical flight, the press division on the overseas ministry reported. The ministry additionally prolonged its gratitude to Indian companions for the assist.