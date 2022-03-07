“It’s an honor I have»Alliance: Deputy:, The Facebook post of Tigran Abrahamyan, former advisor to the Artsakh President

In recent days, the commotion of Russians in Armenia is possible not only from a business point of view, but also from a purely human one.

We should not forget that according to various estimates, 2.5-3 million Armenians live in Russia, in Armenia ռուս Russian servicemen perform the function of providing security in Artsakh և regardless of their political position, a special attitude should be shown towards the Russians coming to Armenia.

I repeat, this is not only a moral issue, but it also depends on what attitude-policy towards Armenians living in Armenia or Russia will be adopted in other situations.

Regardless of the non-pro-Armenian position expressed by different political figures and groups of Ukraine at different stages, to see the human condition of the Ukrainian people as painful, because, firstly, Armenians have lived there for centuries, and secondly, the war is first of all a human tragedy.

I do not think that the Russian operation will last long, but even the end of hostilities does not mean that stability or security can be established in Ukraine.