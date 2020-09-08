Speakers Bluetooth Wireless, LFS Wireless Speaker Bluetooth Home Night Light Speaker, Led Bluetooth Speaker Colored Chang Led Speaker, AUX-in/TWS Supported Speaker for iPhone Samsung



Price: $19.99

(as of Sep 08,2020 01:25:19 UTC – Details)



Bluetooth Speaker, Night Light Wireless Speaker, LFS diamond shape Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ,Multi-colored auto-Changing RGB LED Themes ,Handsfree/Phone/ PC/Micro SD/AUX-in/TWS Supported

Super easy connecting / pairing with Bluetooth, compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Bluetooth Speaker + LED Mood Lamp + MP3 Player – All in one

Impress your visual while listening to your music with a trendy multi-colored auto-changing Bluetooth speaker

5W loudspeaker ensure loud clear and rich sound

Can be use as MP3 Player with AUX and TF card input.

Built-in Mic and Portable Speaker – Hands free calling, easy and convenient for you to answer the call

Portable design for easy carrying, suitable for party, yoga, travel, home, living room, bedroom.

What’s in the box

1 x Bluetooth Speaker

1 x USB Power Cable

1 x 3.5mm AUX Cable

1 x User Guide

1x card

Note: The price is for one piece bluetooth speaker, there are different LED light colors auto-changing in one speaker.

❖【60%off！！！】❖use code：60SY3PNU get 60% off

❖【Ultra-Compact and Portable 】❖ The led bluetooth speaker, lightweight portable design offers an ultra-compact size that slips easily into a shoulder bag or backpack for take-anywhere streaming audio,a good companion for your trip.Please your ears with an impressive dynamic loud sound whether you’re lounging around the house, doing housework, or partying, picnic, hiking, cycling.

❖【Stylish Diamond Design with RGB LED lights】. The speaker is stylish diamond design with auto-changing multicolored LED lights in one speaker,very delicate appearance.

❖【Multi-function】❖ Bluetooth and AUX in allows the speaker to connect to media devices WITH OR WITHOUT Bluetooth capability. It also supports speaker phone hands-free, TF card function.Compatible with your PC,Mac,Laptop,Desktop and other Bluetooth devices Android and IOS. Best wireless speakers bluetooth for iphone samsung.

❖【SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY!】❖ This light up speaker bluetooth speakers has impressive loud volume , built-in 40mm 5W drivers produce crystal clear sound and good bass without distortion even at highest volume.