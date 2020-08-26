Speaker removed from tonight’s RNC program after tweeting anti-Semitic conspiracy theory

Congressional Hispanic Caucus chairmanRep Joaquin Castro gets here for a press conference to go over the Supreme Court case including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals at the U.S. Capitol on November 12, 2019 inWashington Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep Joaquin Castro, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, has opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s choice to speak at theRepublican National Convention

In a letter sent out Tuesday to Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Castro mentions the Hatch Act and State Department policies on political activities, composing, “It is highly unusual, and likely unprecedented, for a sitting Secretary of State to speak at a partisan convention for either of the political parties. It appears that it may also be illegal.”

“In furtherance of the constitutionally mandated obligation to conduct oversight of the State Department, as well as to determine whether and legislative action is necessary, to address this matter, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations intends to examine this issue carefully,” Castro composed.

He required Biegun to schedule an instruction and supply written responses by September 1 to a variety of concerns connected to the legal permission for the RNC speech, usage of State Department resources and personnel, and his main journey to the area.

In addition, Castro asked Biegun to supply by September 10 “Any and all records …