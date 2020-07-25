Speaker Pelosi blames President Trump for Congressman Yoho cursing out AOC

Earlier today, we reported thatRep Ted Yoho (R-FL) had actually cursed outRep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to her face, right as both were crossing courses on the actions of theCapitol Despite the reality that President Donald Trump had definitely nothing to do with this event, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blamed it on him throughout an interview with MSNBC on Friday.

In the interview, Pelosi was asked by host Andrea Mitchell about President Trump’s tweet to the “Suburban Housewives of America.”

The Suburban Housewives of America should read this short article. Biden will damage your community and your AmericanDream I will protect it, and make it even much better! https://t.co/1NzbR57Oe6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2020

Somehow, Pelosi utilized this tweet to raise the Yoho and Ocasio-Cortez conflict:

“It seems like condescension and disrespect, is what it does, and it likewise seems like discrimination and worry baiting. He’s simply fearmongering. It’s simply a ball of his techniques that he does all the time, bigotry, fearmongering, condescension, and distortion. But you understand what? American females are smarter than that. Again, the “housewives” part was fascinating. I enjoyed being a homemaker when I was a homemaker, however I had other things also, and I had judgment. It’s sort of in the exact same vein ofMr Yoho, and I take pride in Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, as a granny of 2 young granddaughters and a mom of 4 throughout the course, I’m stating, you go, congresswoman. It’s the exact same condescension and disrespect.”

Mitchell then played a part of Ocasio-Cortez’s speech that she provided on the House flooring on Thursday in reaction to Yoho’s remarks.

“What I believe is that having a daughter does not make a man decent,”she said “Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man. And when a decent man messes up, as we all are bound to do, he tries his best and does apologize — not to save face, not to win a vote.”

Pelosi reacted to this by stating that she “couldn’t have been prouder” of the drastically liberal Ocasio-Cortez

“Well, you know, what was clear from what she said is that what happened that day was his problem and continues to be his problem. She’s not taking any insult from him in terms of any diminishment of competence that she has as to who she is. We couldn’t have been prouder,” Pelosi stated.

That’s when she moved to blaming Trump.

“If I may say, he may have thought he had license to do that because of the language that the president has used in regard to women in the course of his life, and that is well-known to people,” Pelosi stated. “And perhaps accepted as something that passes for civilized in certain circles on the Republican side of the aisle.”

This simply goes to reveal that Pelosi will blame definitely anything under the sun onTrump What a joke.

