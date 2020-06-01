Spate of possible UK coronavirus cases from 2019 come to light | World news

A day earlier than the primary confirmed fatality from coronavirus exterior mainland China was reported on 2 February this 12 months, the dying of the influential guitarist and musician Andy Gill was introduced. The 64-year-old, who fronted the post-punk band Gang of Four, died of pneumonia after two weeks in St Thomas’ hospital in London.

The trajectory of Gill’s sickness, which took medics taking care of him in January abruptly, is now acquainted – sudden deterioration, low oxygen ranges and organ failure. He had fallen sick after his band returned from a visit to China in late November. A short while later, his 26-year-old tour supervisor was taken to hospital in Leeds with a extreme respiratory an infection.

As pictures began rolling in of wards in China after which Italy overwhelmed with Covid-19 sufferers, Gill’s widow Catherine Mayer – an writer and co-founder of the Women’s Equality occasion – couldn’t shake the suspicion that her associate of practically 30 years might have been an early sufferer of the virus.

In a weblogpost written last month, Mayer stated she emailed Gill’s thoracic specialist to ask the query. “His response winded me,” she wrote. The marketing consultant stated: “It seemed to me at the time of Andy’s illness that we had not fully understood why he deteriorated as he did. Once we learned more about Covid-19, I thought there was a real possibility that Andy had been infected by Sars-Cov-2.”

Genetic analyses of the brand new coronavirus counsel that the virus emerged in people in China in late November to early December 2019. While China’s official submission to the World Health Organization (WHO) states the primary an infection was recorded on 8 December, authorities knowledge seen by the South China Morning Post suggests the primary identified case was noticed on 17 November.

In the UK, the primary confirmed cases of coronavirus got here on 31 January when two Chinese nationals staying in a lodge in York examined optimistic. But because the disaster has rolled on, and the virus’s vary of distinctive signs grow to be extra extensively identified, many – some in letters to the Guardian – have requested themselves in the event that they or their family members may have had it earlier.

“People are on heightened awareness about any sort of respiratory infection and it is easy to retrofit stories to things,” stated Dr Stephen Baker at Cambridge University’s Infectious Diseases Institute. Colds, influenza and even pneumonia are, in any case, frequent within the winter months.

However, with out clear details about what was occurring in China within the closing months of final 12 months, it’s arduous to understand how possible it’s to have arrived within the UK sooner than the primary confirmed case, he stated.

“Let’s say it was kicking off fairly substantially in Wuhan and people weren’t being informed: could there have been people travelling to and from China at that point who may have been infected by coronavirus? That is completely possible. Is it then possible that they transmitted the virus to other people when they were in the UK? Yes, of course that’s possible.”

Earlier last month, the news emerged {that a} swab taken from a person handled in a hospital close to Paris on 27 December for suspected pneumonia examined optimistic for Covid-19, elevating the prospect that the virus arrived in Europe a month sooner than beforehand thought.





Data gathered by way of the Covid-19 symptom-tracking app developed at King’s College London additionally suggests that folks had been falling in poor health from coronavirus within the UK from the start of January. “The reports I am getting are from people who were ill from early January onwards and strongly suggest they had Covid-19 but were not recognised as such,” the epidemiologist professor Tim Spector said last month.

Recently launched minutes from the conferences of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) present that in January that the group felt unable to plan for “the worst case scenario” as a result of of the uncertainty across the knowledge popping out of China. On 13 March, over every week earlier than lockdown was launched, the group concluded “there are more cases in the UK than previously thought and we may therefore be further ahead of the epidemic curve”.

The WHO has urged nations to examine another early suspicious cases, in order that the circulation of the virus could be higher understood, encouraging docs to verify information for pneumonia cases of unspecified origin in late 2019. Public Health England has additionally acknowledged that it “cannot exclude the possibility that Covid-19 was in the UK in December or early January”.

Andrew Soppitt, a retired hospital marketing consultant from West Sussex, is satisfied he turned contaminated with coronavirus on a snowboarding journey to Austria in late January. The ski resorts he visited, St Anton and Bad Hofgastein, had been the suspected locus of many subsequent infections. “I was really ill. I felt like death. I just couldn’t get out of bed. I could barely get up the stairs. I lost my sense of taste and smell. I started having sweats,” he stated. Soppitt made repeated requests to be examined by way of the NHS 111 service, however was refused.

Earlier this month, the previous intensive care specialist, who’s in his mid-50s, bought the outcomes again from a privately-bought antibody check, which confirmed he had had the illness sooner or later however can’t pinpoint when. He says he’s sure, although. “It absolutely confirms that I had it February after the trip to Austria in January. It is now blindingly obvious that it was about before people admitted it.”

But if there have been cases within the UK sooner than beforehand thought, then why did the virus solely begin to escalate when it did? The reply, says Baker, is that it most likely took an inflow of contaminated folks earlier than the epidemic actually began to develop within the UK.

“It was around February half term, people coming back from skiing holidays in northern Italy – that’s probably what brought back a bulk of the [first] cases. It’s really at the point when you get a number of introductions in one go that onward transmission is more likely to happen … as soon as you get a certain number of the population infected in one go then you make that expansion of an epidemic [more likely].”

Not all people who has coronavirus is equally infectious and, if there have been cases earlier within the 12 months, they might not have had sufficient contact with others to kind vital outbreaks, stated Baker. “When you’re ill, you tend to stay at home, so people may have been self-isolating on the basis that they didn’t feel very well.”





Another risk, says Nathalie MacDermott, scientific lecturer in infectious illnesses at King’s College London, is that the virus was “smouldering under the surface for a long time and we weren’t necessarily identifying it”. If, as some analysis suggests, a big proportion of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic, then the virus may have been spreading silently and gaining entry to extra weak sections of the inhabitants.

“The elderly population, generally speaking, are a little bit less likely in the first place to come into contact with it, because they are not in a workplace where they are having frequent contact with people. They go out, but it might be more limited … So maybe it took a while to get to widespread community transmission and to start affecting our older population.”

The concept that coronavirus was spreading in Europe as early as December and January has critical public well being implications, a proven fact that has propelled Catherine Mayer to search for solutions after her husband’s dying. She and the specialist who handled Gill hope to give you the option to do antibody assessments on samples from him and his tour supervisor to set up whether or not they had the illness.

“How many hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 deaths might have been prevented by greater transparency and quicker and better public health responses, and not just in China but elsewhere?” wrote Mayer.