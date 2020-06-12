Spanish soccer returns with computer-generated crowds, and it actually works

Sports are gradually returning to our TV screens after the coronavirus pandemic brought virtually all competition around the world to a sudden halt. If you’re as big a sports addict as me, you’ll probably simply take what you could possibly get right now, however the broadcast experiences I’ve watched so far haven’t been all that satisfying. It’s just a little hard to have excited when you’re watching players celebrate in deafening silence in a cavernous, empty German arena.

La Liga, Spain’s top football/soccer division, is going for a different approach. The league returned to action yesterday with an area derby between Seville clubs Real Betis and Sevilla FC, and anyone watching at home may have done a double-take to ensure that the stadium wasn’t full. La Liga is collaborating with EA Sports to pipe in reactive crowd noise, while Norwegian broadcasting tech company Vizrt has provided visuals to offer the impression of a live audience.

“We respect a lot what the Bundesliga are doing and the Premier League, and the NBA, but what we are doing will be different,” La Liga audiovisual director Melcior Soler tells The Athletic. “We are thinking of this as a televised entertainment spectacle. What we are going to do is make you recall what you are used to seeing when the stadiums are full.”

The Spanish League went with super-imposing a fake crowd with recorded crowd noises for the live matches which have resumed tonight with the Sevilla-Betis derby. I’m not sure but, having seen a few German games recently, it’s no worse. pic.twitter.com/cEFZEeEiMN — Jim Gibson from #UpThere (@jimgibs0n) June 11, 2020

The virtual fans aren’t CGI representations of individual humans like you’d see in FIFA 20. Instead, the stands are blanketed in a static texture that does a surprisingly good job of looking like a crowd, so long as your actual attention is focused on the action on the pitch. It looks a lot more like a ‘90s video game or a stereogram if you look at it up close, but overall the effect is pretty convincing. I’d take it over empty seats.

The illusion is inevitably broken from time to time

The audio, meanwhile, requires a similar approach. It’s very little like an actual football crowd with people chanting songs or yelling expletives at the referee, but it adds an emotive layer to the proceedings. There’s a constant hum of back ground noise that shifts in volume and excitement in respect with the action, and you still get the release of a crowd roaring whenever there’s a goal.

The illusion is inevitably broken every so often. The virtual crowd only appears from the main broadcast camera angle, for instance, and while the camera operators make use of a slightly elevated angle for player closeups so as never to show the crowd, it’s unavoidable for several other situations. Wide-angle cameras mounted to the goalposts, as well as various aerial shots, sometimes reveal the lack of crowd in attendance.

Still, though, I honestly think La Liga’s take on sports broadcasting in the age of COVID-19 is the best I’ve seen yet. For me, it hits the right blend between abstract and authentic, genuinely increasing the experience without feeling awkward. I hope other sports companies are taking notes.