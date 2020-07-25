Spanish Railway Infrastructure Threatened by Ransomware

Ransomware gang REvil took over 800 GB of information from ADIF, the Spanish state-owned railway infrastructure supervisor, after an effective attack released on their systems.

According to El Espa ñol, the authorship of the cyberattack comes from the widely known ransomware group after they released a post on the main darknet site of REvil on July 22, who took pride in including another victim.

The cybercriminals declared to have actually captured over 800 GB in information from the servers of ADIF, although it’s not validated how they handled to breach the security of the railway infrastructure supervisor based in Madrid.

REvil didn’t reveal significant info on which sort of information they took, however a screenshot released by the gang in the article reveals some files that might include individual information, letters, agreements, and account info of ADIF.

The vulnerability might have not been covered yet

The report mentions that the ransomware gang declared to have the abilities to keep downloading information from ADIF’s IT systems, recommending that the attack is still underway due to a vulnerability that hasn’t been covered up until now if they do not spend for the asked for ransom, which is unidentified since press time.

However, the Spanish state-owned business provided a talk about the attack:

“At no time at all has actually the infrastructure been impacted, constantly ensuring the correct performance of all our services. Adif, knowledgeable about being the supervisor of a vital infrastructure such as the exploitation of the railway network, thinks about cybersecurity as one of the pillars of extensive security.”

Recently, REvil released another series of attacks targeting 3 business in the U.S. andCanada They have actually dripped information from 2 of the business and threatened to reveal delicate information from the 3rd.

Also, Cointelegraph reported on June 12 that the gang dripped delicate files taken from a US-based robotics business. According to a main article from REvil on June 11, the group has actually begun dripping private information coming from Symbotic LLC.