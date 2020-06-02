Spanish police arrest man in his 80s over murder of fellow bingo player | Spain

Spanish police investigating the murder of an 83-year-old girl who was robbed and killed a yr in the past have arrested a man in his 80s with whom she used to play bingo.

Officers started their inquiries on 22 May final yr after the girl’s care employee grew to become nervous by her failure to reply calls.

Concerned neighbours entered her dwelling in the city of Fuenlabrada, close to Madrid, and referred to as the police after discovering her physique, which bore stab wounds.

Police established that she had been killed the day before today, apparently after being robbed.

Between €7,000 and €8,000 (£6,170 to £7,055) in money had been taken, in addition to a big quantity of jewelry. The undeniable fact that her entrance door had not been pressured instructed she might have identified her attacker.

“The investigation led to a man, also in his 80s, who was a friend of the victim and who used to play bingo with her in their neighbourhood,” the Policía Nacional stated in an announcement on Tuesday.

“Further inquiries allowed officers to determine that, in the days following the crime, the main suspect had gone to the same bingo hall with large quantities of money.”

Evidence from the crime scene led officers to the man and his dwelling, the assertion added.

“A search of the suspect’s home turned up various objects, among them two jewellery boxes that appear to have belonged to the victim. The man has appeared before a judge and is now in pre-trial detention.”

Neighbours stated they remembered the girl fondly.

“She was really nice to everyone and she always used to call me a lot when she had problems with her plumbing,” one neighbour told TeleMadrid last year.

“She was a great fantastic and really humble person, but she was too trusting and used to leave the door of her house open when she went to take the rubbish out.”