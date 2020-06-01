Spanish on ‘Old School’ ‘Memba Him?!

Brooklyn primarily based actor Rick Gonzalez was in his early twenties when he landed the function of the dashing fraternity brother, Spanish — who helps his greek brothers hold their newly shaped frat home whereas enduring hilarious hazing — within the iconic 2003 get together comedy, “Old School.”

Rick Gonzalez shared the massive display screen with an epic forged of characters together with Vince Vaughn because the ear-muffing stereo salesman, Bernard “Beanie” Campbell, Luke Wilson because the newly single accountable one, Mitch “The Godfather” Martin … and naturally, Will Ferrell because the beer-chugging dart-shooting streaker, Frank “The Tank” Ricard.

Gonzalez can extra just lately be noticed on the CW present, “Arrow,” as Wild Dog.

Guess what he appears now at 40 years outdated!

