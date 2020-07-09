Spanish La Liga: Suarez gives Barcelona victory and relegates city rivals Espanyol – Armenian News

Barcelona kept alive their hopes of winning La Liga with a victory over Espanyol at the Nou Camp that also relegated the visitors, BBC Sport reports.

Both sides had a person sent off early in the second half after video assistant referee reviews.

Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati was dismissed for a foul on Fernando Calero before Pol Lozano was red carded for a dangerous tackle.

Luis Suarez then smashed home a loose ball to secure the three points.

The win means Barcelona really are a point behind leaders Real Madrid.

However, Real could restore their four-point advantage if they host Alaves on Friday.

Suarez’s goal meant that he became Barcelona’s outright third-highest scorer as he took his tally for the club to 195 goals.

The former Liverpool striker sits behind Cesar Rodriguez Alvarez (232) and Lionel Messi (630) in Barcelona’s all-time top scorer list.