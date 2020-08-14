Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Formula 1 groups are all too knowledgeable about Barcelona, having actually finished 2 pre-seasons tests at the place in February.

The circuit favours vehicles that are able to produce high downforce, making Mercedes instantly the preferred for lead.

The German maker has actually been unsurpassable in qualifying up until now, taking lead in each of the 5 races. Lewis Hamilton leads the intra-Mercedes group fight in qualifying, with 3 lead compared to 2 for ValtteriBottas

Red Bull is once again anticipated to be Mercedes’ closest opposition on one-lap rate, with Racing Point – and perhaps even Renault – not too far behind in the chain of command.

As once again, qualifying will be divided into 3 sectors. All 20 chauffeurs with head to the track in Q1, with the 15 fastest chauffeurs advancing into the 2nd part ofqualifying The field will once again be cut by 5 vehicles in Q2 for the necessary Q3 session, which will choose the order for the very first half of the grid.

What time does qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix start?

The Spanish GP qualifying will get underway at 3pm CEST inBarcelona The three-part session will last roughly one hour.

Date : Saturday, August 15 2020

: Saturday, August 15 2020 Start time: 2pm BST/ 3pm CEST/ 9am ET/ 6am PT/ 10 pm JST/ 11 pm AEST/ 6: 30 pm IST

Can’ t discover your nation …