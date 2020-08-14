Spanish GP Practice Two: Lewis Hamilton ahead, surprises behind







Lewis Hamilton struck kind to top the timesheets ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas in 2nd practice for the Spanish GP.

But behind the Mercedes there was a surprise chain of command as while Max Verstappen was, as anticipated, the closest competitor, Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and Romain Grosjean in the Haas finished a not likely leading 5.

Hamilton, the champion leader, has actually won the last 3 races in Barcelona and after being out-paced in the Friday early morning session, returned ahead of Bottas in the fight of the Silver Arrows in P2.

His benefit was nearly 3 tenths on the soft-tyre certifying simulations, offering Bottas plenty to consider.

Mercedes have actually been outstanding and typically undisputed over one lap in F1 2020, and Verstappen was 0.8 s off the speed in 3rd to conclude Spain’s opening day of track action.

It appears that race speed in hot conditions will when again be Verstappen’s just contended pounding Mercedes, though he was quicker …