Spanish GP, Practice Three: Lewis Hamilton fastest, Esteban Ocon crashes







Lewis Hamilton guaranteed he will enter into Spanish GP certifying as the pole preferred by setting the speed ahead of Valtteri Bottas in last practice, although Max Verstappen did close in on Mercedes.

Hamilton, the champion leader, has actually topped 2 out of 3 session in Barcelona and his benefit over Bottas on Saturday early morning was 0.151 s, in spite of a shabby last sector.

But while it looks set to be another Mercedes fight for pole in certifying, which begins at 2pm on Sky Sports F1, Verstappen will enter into the shootout on the back of his most competitive getaway of the weekend up until now.

Verstappen, in a Red Bull which favours race speed over one-lap speed, was half a 2nd off Hamilton’s criteria – although was hindered by traffic at the end of his lap, where he normally impresses compared to the Mercs.

There was a huge, and rather awkward, crash at the end of P3 as Esteban Ocon smashed into the wall when attempting to …