Spanish GP: Lewis Hamilton beats Max Verstappen to extend title lead







Lewis Hamilton masterfully shook off tire and Red Bull issues to seal a dominant Spanish GP triumph and extend his F1 champion lead, while a tough Max Verstappen beat Valtteri Bottas to 2nd.

A week on from a surprise very first defeat of the season, Mercedes had actually been afraid of the hazard of Red Bull once again in Barcelona – however pole-sitter Hamilton remained in control from start to surface regardless of Verstappen’s exceptional efforts.

Verstappen can take solace from the truth he beat among the Mercedes offered their rate benefit, with Bottas made to rue a bad start to the race which saw him fall to 4th after Turn One.

Verstappen for that reason stays Hamilton’s closest opposition in the standings, although the six-time champ is now 37 points clear.

The win likewise indicates Hamilton has actually broken Michael Schumacher’s record of 155 F1 podiums, while he is likewise simply 3 far from the German’s all-time triumph record of 91.

More to …