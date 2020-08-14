Spanish GP: Best F1 technical photos

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 with aero paint 1/ 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton/ Motorsport Images McLaren sprayed flo-viz on the bargeboard area of Norris’ vehicle throughout FP1, gathering visual verification that the parts are doing as prepared for having actually just been presented a couple of races earlier.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 with aero paint 2/ 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton/ Motorsport Images Flo- viz likewise sprayed on the rear wing of the Alpha Tauri AT01 as it utilizes a high downforce rear wing, T-Wing and monkey seat winglet all in mix with one another.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 with aero rig 3/ 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton/ Motorsport Images A big kiel probe range installed on the back of the Ferrari SF1000 to collect air flow information from the diffuser and the wake turbulence produced by the rear wheels.

Ferrari SF1000 rear information 4/ 20 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another view of the kiel probe range at the back of the SF1000, maybe providing a clearer indicator of what the group is attempting to determine.

The Mercedes group practice a rest stop 5/ 20 Photo by: Mark Sutton/ Motorsport Images Pitstop practice for Mercedes reveals a more blocked brake drum being utilized by Mercedes, whilst a mechanic makes a modification to the angle of the front wing.