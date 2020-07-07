New South Wales shutting out Victoria due to a fresh coronavirus outbreak is not the very first time a global pandemic has separated the states.

The Spanish Flu ravaged Australia in 1919, leaving 15,000 dead within a year of the very first case in January, while killing 50 to 100million people world wide.

Australia’s population stood at about five million at the time, and much more than a third of all Australians were infected. Indigenous communities were hit particularly hard by herpes, which had a 50 per cent mortality rate among Aboriginal people.

The NSW-Victoria border was closed to slow the spread of the Spanish Flu – and will also be shut again at 11.59pm on Tuesday as Victoria fights to control its second wave of the coronavirus.

The Spanish Flu ravaged Australia in 1919, leaving 15,000 dead within a year of the very first case in January, while killing 50 to 100million people world wide Pictured: Inoculation at an unique depot in Sydney’s Hyde Park at the height of the epidemic

Makeshift hospitals, just like the one pictured above at the Royal Exhibition building in Melbourne in 1919, were create nationwide through the Spanish Flu pandemic

State border closures during the 1918 influenza pandemic created chaos along state lines, with many Australians left stranded, much like the 200 people pictured above at Melbourne’s Treasury Gardens on February 4, 1919

The pandemic was so severe a third of all Australians were infected at some point. South Australian residents, who had been visiting in Victoria when the borders involving the two states closed, were sent to a quarantine camp at the Jubilee Oval

A butcher placing a basket of food on a post at border footbridge for Coolangatta residents unable to cross the border into Tweed Heads through the 1919 flu epidemic

Measures applied to control the Spanish Flu included mask wearing, large public gathering cancellations and school and border closures.

Hospitals were inundated as a result of herpes tearing through Australian communities, much like the pandemic today.

In an analysis comparing the coronavirus and Spanish Flu pandemics for the University of Sydney in May, Department of History affiliate and medical historian Dr Peter Hobbins said there were ‘striking parallels between 2020 and 1919’.

‘During both pandemics, Australians were asked to abandon their normal lives to regulate the impact of the illness,’ that he said.

‘Since there was no vaccine with no cure, we’d to depend on quarantine, supportive medical care and the goodwill of the city.

‘Then, as now, those measures drastically affected people’s jobs, family lives, worship and entertainment options.’

A band of men and women, including nurses, eating melon at the Jubilee Oval quarantine camp in 1919. Fresh fruit and supplies was supplied by outsiders through to the Post Office on site

The former Jubilee Oval adjacent the Torrens River in the CBD catered for 640 people, with full-time catering staff, guards, nurses and health practitioners deployed to help

The impact is similar with Australian life today, with unemployment rising to 927,600 people by the finish of May due to the coronavirus, according to the latest data by the ABS.

Other measures applied during the Spanish Flu pandemic included camps set up to quarantine interstate travellers returning home when borders closed.

Several hundred Australians were stuck in Victoria after its border with South Australia closed in 1919 and transported via guarded trains back home to Adelaide before being quarantined at the former Jubilee Oval adjacent t the Torrens River in the CBD, ABC News reported.

There were about 100 military tents on side, with some equipped with bedding, lighting, water, shower baths, a telephone and postoffice.

The site housed up to 640 people who have been visiting Victoria, with full-time catering staff, guards, nurses and health practitioners deployed to greatly help.

People are pictured coming to the quarantine camp at Wallangarra in Queensland through the influenza epidemic of 1919

Women being marched to Rainbow Bay’s quarantine camp during the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1919

‘The daily routine was soon more successful — bath, breakfast, thermometer drill for women, committee meetings for the few, spraying of tents and removal of dust-bins,’ one camp resident said at the time.

Writing and poetry competitions were also established to help keep campers entertained, and family and friends would send fresh fruit as well as other supplies through the postoffice.

‘Adelaide was convinced that we were a terrible plague spot, the abode of a sort of human swine-fever,’ the authors of Normal, a book written by the [Jubilee Oval] Camp Publication Committee wrote.

‘We suspected that if the facts were known, the attack on the gates would come from the surface as 1000s of citizens endeavoured to get directly into share our good fortune.’

An isolation hospital was set up at the Jubilee Exhibition Building, just north of the quarantine camp.

A total of 540 South Australians died as a result of Spanish Flu – none of them campers at Jubilee Oval.

A quantity of other camps were located nationwide including at Rainbow Bay and Wallangarra in Queensland, and at North Head in NSW.

A meeting held on the footbridge over the border of indignant townspeople from both sides of the border of Tweed Heads and Coolangatta. It was concerning the closure of the border during the flu epidemic of 1919

Rows of shoes on the Macintyre River Bridge at Goondiwindi, close to the Queensland-NSW border, in 1919. This was the result of restrictions hampering interstate trade

Spanish Flu symptoms were very similar to those of COVID-19 – patients would experience a shortness of breath and their lungs would fill with fluid.

The major difference involving the Spanish Flu and COVID-19 is the early-1900s disease mainly affected healthier young adults significantly more than children, older people or individuals with weak immune systems.

Sufferers would also experience typical flu symptoms including a sore throat, headache and fever.

Other symptoms, perhaps not seen with COVID-19, included pregnancy miscarriages among women, teeth and hair loss, mouth and nosebleeds, dizziness, insomnia, blurred vision, delirium, amongst others.

Australia has been at a standstill for many months, and lives and routines are just just starting to come back to normality as state-by-state restrictions ease.

The only state going backwards when it comes to improvement is Victoria – recording 191 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday. The state’s total now sits at 2824.

Of the brand new cases, 37 are associated with outbreaks and 154 are under investigation.

Tuesday’s NSW-Victoria border closure follows the Australian Capital Territory closing its border with Victoria at 11.59pm on Monday.

Two crowded marquees regarded as at the influenza quarantine camp create on Jubilee Oval, Adelaide, during the epidemic in 1919

Spanish Flu symptoms were very similar to those of COVID-19 – patients would experience a shortness of breath and their lungs would fill with fluid. Pictured: rubbish collection at Jubilee Oval’s quarantine camp in 1919