Like numerous entrepreneur in Spain’s beleaguered traveler sector, Francisco Mu ñoz is dealing with a tough option.

When lockdown started in March, Mr Mu ñoz put the 12 workers of his Bub ó Tapas Bar in Barcelona’s El Born district on Spain’s furlough routine.

But even when confinement ended, he kept the bar closed– initially due to the fact that health policies halved its capability and the city authorities had actually declined his ask for outside tables, and after that due to the fact that regional break outs brought global tourist to a stop once again.

“The most we would make is €50 a day,” Mr Mu ñoz stated.

Now increasing expenses are squeezing his service as the most recent extension of the furlough plan– which is set to end at the end of September– increases his contribution to social security payments for his furloughed workers to EUR5,000 monthly.

“We’re paying all our expenses, including our social security payments, out of loans that we took in March and April,” stated Mr Mu ñoz.

Like comparable plans throughout Europe, Spain’s ERTE is extensively credited with relieving the social and financial discomfort wrought by among the world’s strictest lockdowns.