Spanish Baroque painting botched by amateur restoration

Europa Press Image caption



Two makes an attempt have been made to ‘restore’ Murillo’s unique painting





A non-public artwork collector in Spain has been left surprised by the botched restoration of a painting by Baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo.

The Valencia-based collector paid €1,200 ($1,355; £1,087) for it to be cleaned by a furnishings restorer, in line with Spain’s Europa Press.

But regardless of two makes an attempt to repair it, the image of the Immaculate Conception has been left unrecognisable.

The incident has drawn comparisons with different current “restorations” in Spain.

In 2012, an aged parishioner tried to revive a prized fresco of Jesus Christ at her native church close to Zaragoza. But her paint job led to the painting being dubbed ‘Monkey Christ.’

Centro de Estudios Borjanos Image caption



Elias Garcia Martinez’s Ecce Homo (left) and its “Monkey Christ” rendition





Last yr a 16th-Century statue of St George at a church in Navarre additionally caught public consideration after a restoration job, with some evaluating its new look to a Playmobile determine.

ArtUs Restauración Patrimonio Image caption



The St George sculpture earlier than and after the restoration try





There is at present no regulation in Spain forbidding individuals from restoring paintings, even when they achieve this with out the required expertise.

In a statement, the nation’s Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators (Acre) condemned the shortage of authorized protections, and referred to as the current incident an act of “vandalism”.

“This lack of regulation translates into an absence of protection of our heritage,” mentioned Acre.

“In recent years, conservation-restoration professionals have been forced to emigrate or leave their professions due to a lack of opportunities,” it added, warning that the business was at “serious risk of disappearing” in Spain.