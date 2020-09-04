Spanish banks Bankia and CaixaBank in merger talks

Spanish banks Bankia and CaixaBank are in exploratory talks on a possible merger that would produce the nation’s biggest domestic lending institution, with overall possessions of more than EUR650bn.

Barcelona- based CaixaBank stated in a stock market declaration late on Thursday that it was talking about an all-share merger with Bankia, which is more than 60 percent state-owned.

The talks come as the coronavirus pandemic puts European loan providers under more pressure to combine, having actually required banks to reserve expensive arrangements to handle the crisis.

Regulators have actually promoted mergers as a method of reducing expenses in an environment of low rate of interest. The variety of banks in Spain has actually currently avoided 55 to 12 given that the 2008 monetary crisis.

The brand-new bank would be the biggest domestic lending institution in Spain with about 50,000 staff members, however would not have the comprehensive abroad operations of Santander and BBVA.

Bankia needed to be bailed out by the federal government in 2012 through a EUR22.4 bn rescue bundle after being struck by residential or commercial property losses throughout the monetary crisis. The Madrid- based bank presently has a market price of about EUR3.2 bn.

If the merger talks show effective, the strategy would need to be vetted by Spain’s state bailout fund.

Analysts determine that the state would be entrusted to a stake of about 14 …