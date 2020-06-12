A Spanish archaeologist whose staggering discoveries included among the earliest representations of the crucifixion and proof that the written Basque language was centuries more than previously thought has been found guilty of faking the finds.

The saga began in June 2006 when Eliseo Gil presented artefacts excavated from the Roman town of Veleia, nearby the Basque city of Vitoria.

The discoveries were little lacking miraculous: items of third-century pottery engraved with among the first depictions of the crucified Christ, along with Egyptian hieroglyphics, sufficient reason for Basque words that predated the earliest known written samples of the language by 600 years.









Eliseo Gil



Gil proclaimed that his finds would “rewrite the history books”, and for some time it looked as though they could. But significantly less than two years later, an expert committee poured icy water on the authenticity of the discoveries. As well as pointing out that a number of the pieces bore traces of modern glue, they found references to non-existent gods – also to the 17th-century French philosopher René Descartes.

Further suspicions emerged when it absolutely was noted that the crucifixion scene bore the abbreviation RIP, which may have called into question Christ’s resurrection and divinity.

Equally suspicious was the fact that the initial letter of the name of the Roman god Jupiter have been spelled perhaps not with an I but with a J, a letter than will not exist in the Latin alphabet.

“They’re either a joke or a fraud,” Martín Almagro, a professor in prehistory from Madrid, said at the time, adding: “How has something like this been taken seriously for so long?”

On Wednesday a court in Vitoria found Gil and his collaborator Rubén Cerdán guilty of fraud and keeping false records.

It ruled that the finds have been manipulated “with contemporary incisions that were intended to suggest they contained inscriptions or markings of the same age as the objects themselves, and that they possessed a historical and cultural value of which they were devoid”.

Gil was sentenced to a complete of couple of years and 90 days, while Cerdán was handed a 15-month sentence. Both were ordered to pay a superb of €12,500 to the provincial authorities in Álava, which helped fund the excavations.

The men are unlikely to serve time in prison as neither received a custodial sentence of more than couple of years for anyone offence. Under Spanish law, prison sentences of significantly less than two years are often suspended if the defendant has no prior convictions.

Another defendant, Óscar Escribano, a geologist, pleaded guilty but maintained that everything was “nothing more than a joke”. He received a one-year sentence and a fine.

The Basque police officer who led the investigation told the court that the case was “one of the greatest falsifications or manipulations relating to archaeological materials from the Roman world”.