Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels ‘relatively well’ By Reuters

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of “The Mask of Zorro” and lots of other movies, revealed on Monday, his 60 th birthday, that he had actually evaluated favorable for COVID-19 and remained in quarantine.

“I’d like to add that I’m feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible,” he stated in a birthday message on Twitter, including that he had actually reached 60 “full of desire and aspirations”.

Banderas stated he would utilize his time in quarantine to check out, compose, rest and make prepare for the future.

With a profession covering more than 100 films, Banderas was chosen in the Best Actor classification of the most recent edition of the Academy Awards for the lead function in Pedro Almodovar’s autobiographical film “Pain and Glory”.