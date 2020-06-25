Spalding deaths: Two arrested as man and woman found dead at home

Two folks have been arrested after a man and a woman have been found dead at a Lincolnshire home.

A 29-year previous and a 46-year-old have been taken into custody, police have stated.

A man and a woman each of their 30s have been found dead at a home in Spalding early on Thursday, based on Lincolnshire Police.

The two males who’ve been arrested have been found at the property in Winsover Road the place the our bodies have been found round 5.30am.

Police stated investigating officers are engaged on the case to find out what occurred.

Some visitors restrictions are in place on the street in Spalding, a city in jap England.

Lincolnshire Police stated there was a scene guard at the home on Thursday morning.

More follows…