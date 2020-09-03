Spain’s services sector recovery halted in August: PMI By Reuters

©Reuters People bring shopping bags at a shopping district in Madrid, Spain



MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish service sector activity diminished in August, ending a two-month recovery following a coronavirus lockdown that hammered financial activity previously in the year, a study revealed on Thursday.

Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of services business, which represent around half of the nation’s financial output, was up to 47.7 from 51.9in July The 50 line separates development from contraction, and the study struck a record low of 7.1 in April.

“August’s services data will dash the hopes of those looking for a V-shaped recovery in Spain’s services economy as activity fell on the back of a lack of incoming new business,” stated Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit.

A sibling study of Spanish production activity on Monday likewise revealed a decrease to 49.9 in August from 53.5 in July.

After the three-month lockdown ended in late June, Spain’s economy slowly restoredin July But brand-new break outs of the coronavirus and travel limitations enforced by different European nations have actually damaged the summer season tourist season.

Since completion of the lockdown in June, Spain has actually suffered a sharp renewal in cases as procedures were unwinded and mass screening started …