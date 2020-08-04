Spain’s Former King Leaving Country Amid Investigations Into Finances : NPR

toggle caption Daniel Perez/GettyImages Daniel Perez/GettyImages

The former king of Spain, Juan Carlos I, is leaving the country, he revealed in a letter to his boy, the existing king, onMonday He is being examined for possible monetary improprieties.

“A year ago, I expressed my will and desire to stop performing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction to perform the best service to the Spanish people, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” Carlos composed to his follower King Felipe VI.

” A choice I make with unhappiness, however with terrific calmness. I have actually been King of Spain for nearly forty years and, throughout all of them, I have actually constantly desired the very best for Spain …