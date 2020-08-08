Spain’s ex-King Juan Carlos lands in Abu Dhabi: reports



The picture – released by Nius – appears to reveal Juan Carlos getting here in Abu Dhabi on the day he revealed he was leavingSpain





Spain’s previous king Juan Carlos has actually supposedly taken a trip to the United Arab Emirates after leaving his house nation in the middle of a corruption examination.

A photo released by Spanish media group NIUS appears to reveal the ex-monarch getting here in Abu Dhabi.

Juan Carlos made the shock statement on Monday that he was leaving Spain.

The previous king rejects any misbehavior and has actually stated he would be offered if district attorneys required to interview him.

His departure has actually stimulated a big dispute in Spain about the monarchy and extreme speculation about where the previous king has actually gone.

Spain’s monarchy shaken by ex-king’s Swiss fortune

Media puzzles over previous king’s location

Local reports stated he had actually taken a trip to the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean or to Spain’s neighbour, Portugal.

But there are now reports Juan Carlos is inhabiting a whole flooring at Abu Dhabi’s luxury …