2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: FILE IMAGE: Spain’s previous king, Juan Carlos, leaves after going to the funeral event of Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Jean at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg



2/2

MADRID (Reuters) – Former Spanish king Juan Carlos, who left Spain under a cloud of scandal, has been in theUnited Arab Emirates since Aug 3, a royal home spokesperson stated on Monday, putting an end to a global thinking video game over the 82-year-old’s location.

Juan Carlos had actually stated onAug 3 he would leave Spain after questionable elements of his previous personal life emerged, however did not state where he was going.

“King Juan Carlos has told the royal household that he went to the Emirates on Aug. 3, and he remains there now,” the spokesperson stated.

The once-popular king renounced in favour of his child Felipe in 2014 after a tax scams case including members of the royal household, along with an ill-judged elephant searching journey at a time when Spaniards were having problem with a deep economic downturn.

After leaving the throne, he took an action back from public life. But debate installed, culminating with a relocation by Spain’s Supreme Court in June to open an initial examination into his participation in a high-speed rail agreement in Saudi …