Spain’s embattled ex-King Juan Carlos to leave country

Spain’s previous king, Juan Carlos, will leave the country, the royal palace has actually revealed, weeks after he was connected to a questions into supposed corruption.

Juan Carlos, 82, made the statement in a letter to his kid, Felipe, to whom he handed power 6 years back.

He stated he would be readily available if district attorneys required to interview him.

In June, Spain’s Supreme Court opened an examination into the supposed participation of Juan Carlos in a high-speed rail agreement in Saudi Arabia.

“Guided by the conviction to best serve the people of Spain, its institutions, and you as king, I inform you of my decision at this time to go into exile outside Spain,” the letter stated.

It was not instantly clear when the previous king would leave Spain and where he would live.