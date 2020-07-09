Spain’s Catalonia makes masks compulsory in public at all times – Panorama

Catalonia on Wednesday ordered all residents and people to wear face masks in public at all times, becoming the very first Spanish region to toughen a national directive mandating their use when in close proximity to the others, Reuters reported.

The order, which takes influence on Thursday, was announced by regional leader Quim Torra four days after significantly more than 200,000 people in the Segria area were placed under a nearby lockdown carrying out a series of coronavirus outbreaks there.

“Masks will be mandatory all over Catalonia, not just in the Segria region… I think it’s an important measure,” Torra told the regional parliament. “We will distribute protective equipment.”

Another Spanish region took a similar decision shortly a while later. Authorities in the Basque Country made masks mandatory regardless of the distance between people in the tiny town of Ordizia, where another cluster of not exactly 50 cases has been detected, said the region’s health counsellor.

Spanish authorities last month made wearing masks compulsory indoors and outdoors in all circumstances in which 1.5 metres (5 ft) of social distancing could not be maintained, and until a coronavirus cure or vaccine is found.

Torra’s order removed that social distancing exception for Catalonia, making masks compulsory in all social situations.

The tougher measure aims to stave off a relaxation in attitudes towards the virus observed among some citizens, officials said.

Masks will be mandatory in Catalonia for people above six years of age outdoors and in any indoors space open to the public regardless of physical distance between people, regional government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo told a press briefing.

Breaking this obligation will result in a 100 euro fine, she added.

The pandemic has hit Spain harder than most other European countries, causing more than 28,000 deaths and near to 270,000 infections, based on official data.