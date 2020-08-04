Spain puzzles over ex-King Juan Carlos’s whereabouts



Juan Carlos is under examination in Spain, in addition to inSwitzerland





There is extreme speculation in the Spanish media about the whereabouts of embattled ex-King Juan Carlos, after his shock statement on Monday that he was leaving the nation.

The 82- year-old, who is targeted by a corruption probe, revealed the relocation in a letter published on the royal site.

It provided no information about his location, however some reports recommend he has actually gone to the Dominican Republic.

Juan Carlos stated he would be offered if district attorneys required to talk to him.

In June, Spain’s Supreme Court opened an examination into his supposed participation in a high-speed rail agreement in Saudi Arabia.

BBC Europe reporter Nick Beake states it is an embarrassing exit for a king who had actually as soon as appeared set to decrease in history as the leader who skilfully assisted Spain to democracy after the death of General Franco in 1975.

In 2014, Juan Carlos renounced and handed over to his boy Felipe.

What do Spanish media state?

Newspapers provide …