Spain puts 200,000 people in Catalonia back into lockdown after coronavirus spike

Segria houses around 209,000 people across 38 municipalities, the Independent reported. The lockdown of the county is indefinite.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“It is essential to act in this way,” said Alba Verges, Catalonia’s minister of health.

Regional health ministry data showed an increase in excess of 200 cases on Friday, with the cases associated with agricultural workers in the rural area, Sky News reported.

“We take a step back to guard ourselves and we’ll take all of the decisions to prevent the contagion,” Verges said.

“We have decided to confine Segria due to data that confirms too significant a growth in the number of COVID-19 infections,” Catalan Regional President Quim Torra said throughout a news briefing.

US KEPT OFF OFF EU ‘SAFE LIST’ FOR RESUMPTION OF NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL

Residents will be permitted to move to and from work but will require a certificate from their employer beginning Tuesday. Gatherings will be allowed but limited to 10 people or less, both in private and public spaces.

Travel through the county via highways will undoubtedly be allowed so long as drivers don’t come from or stop in the county.

Spain, at one point the hot-spot of Europe for the coronavirus pandemic, has largely was able to control the problem in its country. Lockdown restrictions started initially to ease in late May, and the us government has since kept a watch on the information to guide its plans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If possible, officials want to avoid such specific lockdown measures like the ones endured throughout the peak of the disease.

Spain has confirmed around 251,000 total cases of the coronavirus and suffered more than 28,000 deaths.