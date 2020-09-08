Spain passes 500,000 coronavirus cases, as first EU country – Panorama

Spain becomes the first country in Western Europe to register 500,000 coronavirus infections on Monday, after a second surge in cases that coincided with schools reopening, EUobserver reports, citing Reuters.

Spains’s health ministry data showed a total of 525,549 cases on Monday, up from 498,989 on Friday, and 2,440 infections registered in the last 24 hours.

Spain updates its data retroactively, so the latest numbers could be revised.