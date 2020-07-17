Spain orders cull of nearly 100,000 farmed mink after animals test positive for Covid-19

The Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Environment of Spain’s Aragon location said within a statement about Thursday which it had bought typically the slaughter of the 92,700 mink after seven staff on the plantation tested positive for Covid-19 and the animals were discovered to be afflicted with the coronavirus.
As a new precaution typically the department power down the plantation, in Teruel, eastern Spain, on May 22, for monitoring prior to conducting several of assessments at random, which usually initially delivered a negative effect.
However, succeeding tests, the newest of that has been July seven, confirmed 78 out of 90 animals tested — equivalent to 87% of typically the sample — had become afflicted with typically the coronavirus.
In typically the statement, the department stated no results could be sketched as to whether “there is human-to-animal transmission or vice versa,” and that “no abnormal behavior has been detected in the animals nor has there been an increase in mortality in them.”
However, it stated all mink on the plantation would be killed as a protective measure.
Can animals distribute Covid-19 in order to humans?
The testing has resulted in the culling of as much as one million mink in the country from two dozens of farms, based on animal well being charity Humane Society International.
“On the basis of new research results from the ongoing research into Covid-19 infections at mink farms, it is plausible that an infection took place from mink to human,” typically the Dutch authorities said within a statement during the time. “It also appears from this research that minks can have Covid-19 without displaying symptoms.”