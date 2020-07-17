Spain orders cull of nearly 100,000 farmed mink after animals test positive for Covid-19

The Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Environment of Spain’s Aragon location said within a statement about Thursday which it had bought typically the slaughter of the 92,700 mink after seven staff on the plantation tested positive for Covid-19 and the animals were discovered to be afflicted with the coronavirus.

As a new precaution typically the department power down the plantation, in Teruel, eastern Spain, on May 22, for monitoring prior to conducting several of assessments at random, which usually initially delivered a negative effect.

However, succeeding tests, the newest of that has been July seven, confirmed 78 out of 90 animals tested — equivalent to 87% of typically the sample — had become afflicted with typically the coronavirus.

In typically the statement, the department stated no results could be sketched as to whether “there is human-to-animal transmission or vice versa,” and that “no abnormal behavior has been detected in the animals nor has there been an increase in mortality in them.”