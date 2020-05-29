Spain nursing home ravaged by coronavirus managed by company that ‘didn’t give a da–,’ nurse says

Spain’s $4.9 billion eldercare business has 373,000 aged folks in additional than 5,400 nursing houses, and it has more and more change into profit-driven, with 7 out of 10 beds privately run.

Nearly 45 p.c of the remaining public ones, round 45,000 beds, are provided to be managed by personal firms, the overwhelming majority of that are backed by home and overseas private-equity corporations desperate to get a return on usually short-term investments.

An Associated Press investigation into a 160-bed nursing home the place 42 folks died revealed widespread cost-cutting for years main as much as the pandemic and a collection of questionable selections on the top of the disaster. That included the power’s prime physician instructing staff for weeks to not put on masks, and permitting six essential days to go earlier than complying with a authorities order to separate the sick from the properly.

Dozens of interviews with staff, kinfolk and residents themselves, together with publicly out there paperwork, painted a image of a stripped-down, “fast-food” model of elder care. They described damaged gear, missed medicines and nurse’s assistants answerable for caring for 10 or extra residents at a time, with meals usually reduce quick and a few residents advised to put on diapers to cut back journeys to the toilet.

The personal company that operates the Usera Center for the Elderly disputed AP’s reporting of poor care and declined to touch upon calls by eldercare watchdogs and others to reform a system that places private-equity revenue incentives on public nursing houses.

María Mendoza, who has labored at Usera for 12 years as an auxiliary nurse, mentioned the brand new homeowners imposed workers cuts nearly instantly and “everything went downhill from there.”

They determined a physician through the evening shift was not wanted, and that they might get by with fewer nurses. Mendoza says the power’s upkeep additionally was stored to a minimal. A rest room or an elevator would break and go unrepaired for weeks. There have been leaks. And cranes used to carry residents from their beds would break and never be fastened.

“The place started to fall apart,” Mendoza says.

By the top of 2016, Usera’s administration modified fingers when Quavitae bought its nursing home operations to DomusVi, which was based by certainly one of France’s richest businessmen, Yves Journel. It has since change into Spain’s main personal operator of nursing houses, with greater than 20,000 beds in over 150 services.

Then the coronavirus struck.

Mendoza, the auxiliary nurse, says there gave the impression to be a shift after it turned clear DomusVi was about to be completely changed.

“Because this company already had one foot outside,” she says, “they didn’t give a damn about us.”

