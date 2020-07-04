Spain locks down an area with 200,000 people after spike in coronavirus cases

Spain’s Catalonia region has locked down an area following a surge in coronavirus cases just like Brits prepare to holiday in the united states.

An area close to the town of Lerida, home to around 200,000 people, has been shut down today.

‘We have decided to confine the del Segria zone following data confirming a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections,’ Catalonia’s regional president Quim Torra told reporters, adding that no one could be allowed to enter or leave the area.

There have been 62,057 confirmed cases in Catalonia considering that the outbreak began, with 5,673 related deaths.

More to follow.