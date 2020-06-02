Spain just recorded no daily coronavirus deaths for first time in months – Panorama

Spain has recorded no coronavirus deaths over the previous 24 hours for the first time because the starting of March, a senior well being ministry spokesman stated Monday, in line with The Local.

“Today we have received no deaths with the date of death from yesterday,” Fernando Simón, head of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies instructed journalists. The variety of new instances had additionally fallen, he added.

Spain has recorded new deaths day by day since March 3, although the first loss of life there from the virus in reality dates again to February 13.

It is likely one of the nations worst hit by the pandemic, having recorded 27,127 deaths from 239,638 instances notified, in line with the most recent ministry figures Monday.