Spain heads back to school, but the pandemic is exposing inequality

Spain became the first country in western Europe to reach half a million confirmed coronavirus infections on Monday, and recorded its highest daily case count since May on Friday.

In order to stop the spread in schools, the country’s government laid down the rules at the end of August: All students aged six and above must wear masks in class; class sizes are to be reduced; students are to be kept in assigned “bubbles” to prevent them mixing; desks must be positioned at least 1.5 meters apart; all schools must improve open-air ventilation, and provide hand disinfection stations.

The new Covid-19 regulations, however, risk widening the gap between rich and poor, by exacerbating the disparity between private and public schools — especially in the hardest-hit neighborhoods of Madrid.

In the Spanish capital, the British Council School — a private fee-paying institution — was already constructing a new open-air extension to its cafeteria when the new Covid-19 guidelines were announced.

It is now installing six pre-fabricated mobile classrooms and its playground has been transformed into a rainbow-colored labyrinth of plastic dividers, to keep students in their safety bubbles. “It forces you to think creatively, to look at spaces in a different way, and to look at what are the fundamentals of…

