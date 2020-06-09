Spain ex-king Juan Carlos probed over Saudi rail deal

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



The ex-king was tainted by a corruption scandal earlier than his abdication in 2014





Spain’s Supreme Court has launched an investigation into former king Juan Carlos over doable unlawful commissions linked to a high-speed rail venture in Saudi Arabia.

The court docket prosecutor’s workplace says it goals to determine the ex-king’s reference to the venture after his abdication in June 2014. At that time he misplaced his immunity from prosecution.

Spanish corporations gained a €6.7bn (£6bn) deal to construct a Mecca-Medina rail hyperlink.

The probe includes Swiss banks too.

Spanish anti-corruption officers suspect that the king stored some undeclared funds in Switzerland, and a Swiss investigation is underneath method. However, these officers are awaiting documentation from the Swiss authorities, Spain’s La Vanguardia information web site stories.

“This investigation focuses, precisely, on establishing or discarding the criminal relevance of deeds that happened after June 2014,” the Spanish prosecutor’s workplace mentioned.

There has been no remark so removed from the ex-king himself or his legal professionals.

The Spanish authorities mentioned that “justice is equal for all” and it might “not interfere” within the inquiry.

In March King Felipe VI renounced his inheritance from his father Juan Carlos, who’s now 82.

The royal palace mentioned Juan Carlos would additionally cease receiving an annual grant of €194,000 (£174,800; $217,100).

An financial crimes specialist, Juan Ignacio Campos, will head the brand new investigation, aided by three different Supreme Court prosecutors.

Preliminary inquiries have been launched in September 2018, after recordings emerged of the king’s ex-mistress Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. Reports say she talked about a fee in reference to the Saudi contract.

Media playback is unsupported in your gadget Media caption King Juan Carlos abdicates in 2014

Juan Carlos ascended the throne in 1975 on the demise of Gen Francisco Franco, the fascist dictator who dominated Spain for 36 years.

Juan Carlos was broadly admired for steering Spain to democracy throughout a troublesome interval. But in direction of the tip of his 39-year reign he drew criticism.

There was a lavish elephant searching journey to Botswana in 2012, then a corruption scandal involving his youngest daughter, Cristina, and her husband Iñaki Urdangarin, which led to requires him to step apart.