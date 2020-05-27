Spain declares 10 days official mourning for coronavirus victims – Panorama

Spain is to hold 10 days of official mourning for victims of the coronavirus epidemic that has actually up until now asserted almost 27,000 lives, the federal government claimed Tuesday, according toThe Local

The mourning duration is to start on Wednesday when all flags on public structures will certainly be reduced to fifty percent- pole in a nation that has actually experienced among one of the most lethal break outs of the infection.

Writing on Twitter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claimed it would certainly be “10 days, the longest period of mourning in our democracy, in which we will all express our sorrow and pay homage to those who have died.”