Spain announces €4.3bn rescue plan for tourism – Panorama

The Spanish government announced on Thursday a not quite €4.3bn plan to guide the tourism industry following the coronavirus crisis halted among the crucial sectors for the country’s economy, according to EUobserver.
About €2.5bn will undoubtedly be grants provided by the government for tourism operators, Reuters reported. The announcement comes several days before Spain opens its border on 21 June to European tourists.
Spain usually receives about 80 million tourists yearly.
