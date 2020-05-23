Spain announces 10 days of mourning for COVID-19 victims – Panorama

Spain will observe ten days of mourning to recollect COVID-19 victims, introduced Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, in response to native experiences.

From Tuesday, the federal government will approve the formal declaration of an official interval of mourning. The mourning will final for 10 days. Flags will fly at half-mast, he mentioned

Sanchez went on to clarify that an official ceremony, presided by Spain’s King Felipe VI, would additionally happen to recollect the victims of the coronavirus in Spain. “The dead deserve our remembrance,” he mentioned. “But additionally our mutual understanding. We must dwell collectively in the identical nation that they constructed.