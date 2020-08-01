SPADE 1080P Solar Wireless Camera,Outdoor Security Camera,App Remote,2-Way Audio,Motion Alert,Rechargeable Batteries,IP65 Waterproof,Night Vision,2.4GHz WiFi, 32GB SD Storage

Price:
【1080P FULL HD & 65FT NIGHT VISION】 The SPADE Solar camera is equipped with 1/3CMOS Color Sensor and 4 infrared LED lights, providing the best stability and clarity in images and videos day and night.
【SMART PIR SENSOR & NOTIFICATION ALERT】 Built-in Photo-diode allows you to receive real-time motion alert push to mobile phone within 0.2s-1s. Set an alarm plan to record whenever you want.
【TWO-WAY TALK & REAL-TIME CONVERSATION】The SPADE WiFi camera has a built-in microphone and speaker system. A smooth and stable conversation with anyone in view of the camera can happened no matter where you are.
【IP65 WATERPROOF & SCAN TO CONNECT】The SPADE security camera has IP65, which means it can work unaffected no matter heavy rain or sun exposure. Download “Aiwit” App from GooglePlay or Apple Store, scan to connect your phone and the wireless camera. Let SPADE protect you from now on.