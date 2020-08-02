SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully returns NASA astronauts back to Earth

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley securely returned to Earth inside Space X’s Crew Dragon pill this afternoon, bringing their historical two-month objective at the International Space Station to an end. The spacecraft bring the 2 astronauts crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida at 2: 48 PM ET, where healing boats were waiting neighboring to get the crew.

With this landing, the Crew Dragon has now successfully finished its first-ever traveler flight to orbit. The objective started on May 30 th, when Behnken and Hurley both released inside the pill from Cape Canaveral, Florida and after that docked with the spaceport station a day later on. Called Demon -2 or DM-2, the objective was implied to show out all of the Crew Dragon’s most significant abilities– by securely carrying individuals to area and getting them to the ISS. Now Space X has actually shown that the pill can securely bring individuals home, too.

The objective isn’t rather over yet, as Space X healing boats filled with groups of individuals are working to raise the Crew Dragon out of the water. Then Behnken and Hurley can leave the pill and breathe fresh air once again. But the riskiest part of the landing is total, which eventually paves the …