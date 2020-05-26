SpaceX’s Crew Dragon launch: all the updates on the company’s historic mission for NASA

After greater than six years of intense improvement, SpaceX is ready to launch its first folks to house on the company’s newly developed Crew Dragon capsule. It’s a significant flight check for SpaceX as a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, an initiative to have personal corporations — not the authorities — create new automobiles that may carry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

SpaceX’s first two passengers are veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. The duo is ready to take off inside SpaceX’s capsule from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, May 27th, at 4:33PM ET. When they do, it’ll mark the first time since the finish of the Space Shuttle program in 2011 that US astronauts have flown to orbit from American soil. It may also be the first time {that a} privately made automobile carries folks to orbit.

Follow alongside as The Verge covers all of the updates from this historic flight.