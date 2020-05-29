SpaceX Unmanned Test Rocket Explodes on Launch Pad



Play video content material

NASA

Elon Musk is having a tough week — one in all his SpaceX rockets ignited into a large ball of fireplace Friday, and but … there’s nonetheless some excellent news.

The firm’s 4th prototype of its Starship rocket was fueled up on a south Texas launch pad when it burst into flames. You may hear SpaceX engineers discussing one thing a couple of doable methane leak, although it is unclear if that was from the rocket or one thing close by the pad.

Either approach … one thing lit Elon’s child on fireplace. Luckily, the take a look at was unmanned — not like the Crew Dragon spacecraft they hope to ship into orbit on Saturday from Cape Canaveral.

As you recognize, Thursday’s launch was scrubbed resulting from crappy climate in Florida. Right now the launch nonetheless solely has a 50-50 shot of going off as scheduled. It rains lots in FL, and will get pushed to Sunday.



Play video content material



NASA

As for the Starship rocket … SpaceX hopes that can finally have the ability to carry massive numbers of house vacationers — as much as 100 at a time — into house, and finally to Mars.